More resources to be deployed to KZN game parks

A white rhino was killed in a poaching incident in Hluhluwe this past week.

JOHANNESBURG - White rhinos and game parks play a vital role in the KwaZulu-Natal tourism sector.

That's according to KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, after a poaching incident in Hluhluwe this past week, in which a white rhino was killed.

READ: Rhino conservation the persistent battle against poaching

A suspect was subsequently caught and the poachers attempts to make off with horn were thwarted.

"Despite being under threat due to poaching, this protected species continue to contribute towards the growth of eco-tourism not only in KZN but in South Africa and the whole continent," says Duma’s spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

"After the appointment of the new CEO Sihle Mkhize for KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife, it’s been agreed that more resources would be deployed to strengthen the work of Game Rangers."