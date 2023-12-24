Lotto results: Saturday, 23 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 23 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 19, 20, 28, 37, 49, 50 B: 48

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 28, 31, 38, 49 B: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 07, 20, 32, 44, 47 B: 15

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.