Local environmentalist wins case to preserve Indian burial ground

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a judgment giving a local environmentalist the green light to forge ahead with a case aimed at declaring a historic Indian burial ground as a heritage site.

Kuben Samie had taken the owners of the land and a freight company, together with various other state entities, to court.

The land is currently being used as a container depot.

Samie wants the cemetery, which reportedly has graves dating back to the early 1900s, to be rehabilitated.

In the interim, the respondents have been trying to get the case thrown out of court.

The respondents, specifically Secona Freight Logistics, which operates off the site currently, have argued that the applicant has not brought the case in anyone’s interests.

However, Samie maintains he is acting both in his private capacity and in the public interest.

In 2021, the High Court found in his favour.

The decision then went to the SCA, which in a ruling handed down on Friday, found it was not appealable.

The SCA also, however, voiced its disapproval with what it labelled “the disturbing trend of well-resourced litigants, such as the appellant, using apparent ‘Stalingrad litigation tactics’ to prolong ultimate relief sought in the courts and continue with ‘business as usual’.”

It said this was manifest in the present case where the resolution of the main dispute was being held up by an appeal on a preliminary issue.