Johannesburg Water says systems generally stable ahead of Christmas

According to the latest update from Johannesburg Water, most of their systems looked to be functioning normally, save for some parts of Johannesburg experiencing supply challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - While some parts of Johannesburg were experiencing water supply challenges on Sunday, in general, Johannesburg Water said its systems were stable ahead of Christmas on Monday.

The city’s been battling water challenges in recent months.

At the beginning of December, a spike in demand put supplies under further strain.

But according to the latest update from Johannesburg Water, most of their systems looked to be functioning normally.

The latest update was issued on Saturday afternoon and Johannesburg Water on Sunday morning said that the situation remained more or less the same, save for a broken valve at the Parktown complex reservoir impacting Parktown, Dunkeld, and Berea, which the utility said was being attended to.

Parts of Soweto being fed by the Zondi, Doornkop and Power Park reservoirs were also being affected by low pressure and, in some areas, no water, with the same expected for Bramfischerville and certain areas fed by the Protea Glen Tower.

Residents were, however, reminded that level one restrictions were still in place across the city until the end of March and advised not to use hose pipes to wash cars, water gardens, or fill pools between 6am and 6pm during this time.