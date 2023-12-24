GP Health MEC to visit Sebokeng Hospital Monday to welcome Christmas babies

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will congratulate the mothers and their Christmas babies with gift hampers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit the Sebokeng Hospital on Monday to welcome babies born on Christmas.

Nkomo-Ralehoko will congratulate the mothers and their Christmas babies with gift hampers.

READ: Fighting a gloomy Christmas: How two orphanages scramble to make a difference

The provincial Department of Health said the MEC would also engage the mothers and ensure their babies were registered at the Department of Home Affairs immediately after birth.

“[We want to] use this moment to further educate parents on the importance of ensuring that their children get immunised at the right time, which is something that is done for free at all of our public health clinics so that they can protect their little ones against future illness,” spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.