Five killed in KZN crash as festive season road deaths climb

The five people were killed in what appears to have been a high-speed collision on the N3 near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

A stock image of an accident. Picture: ER24/Twitter
24 December 2023 15:39

JOHANNESBURG - The road death toll over the long Christmas weekend continues to mount after five people were killed in another horror crash in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident took place a short while ago on the N3 near Ladysmith.

IPSS Medical Rescue says they arrived on scene to find two vehicles had been involved in what appears to have been a high-speed collision.

IPSS spokesperson Sam Meyrick said the collision has left five deceased and two critically injured, including a young child.

"The patients were stabilised on scene and transported to nearby facilities for further care. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased."
Yesterday, a crash on the infamous Van Reenens Pass also claimed seven lives.
At least 15 others were also killed in accidents in Gauteng and Mpumalanga yesterday.

