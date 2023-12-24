City Power changes JHB load shedding schedule again after residents' complaints

Residents can expect four-hour bouts of the rolling power cuts to return during higher stages of load shedding, following complaints about prolonged outages after the utility took over its implementation from Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's City Power changed its load shedding schedule yet again, following complaints from residents about prolonged power outages.

In November, City Power took over the implementation of the rolling power cuts in the city, leading to a number of challenges for residents.

Many experienced load shedding every two hours, and others stayed in the dark longer than anticipated.

While load shedding is currently suspended, Johannesburg residents can expect four-hour bouts of the rolling power cuts to return during higher stages of load shedding.

City Power said that when it took over load shedding, it wanted to give residents relief from long hours without electricity.

However, this has not worked out well, leading to the decision to update the schedule for the third time since November.

It said it would return to operating the same way Eskom did, resulting in residents getting load shed for at least four hours at a time during stages four, five, and six.