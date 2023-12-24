Christmas Eve a painful reminder of Boksburg blast

The explosion took place near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve last year, killing 41 people, damaging nearby homes and gutting parts of the medical facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Survivors of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion that killed 41 people have spoken out about how the tragic incident has upended their lives.

The explosion took place near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve last year, which gutted parts of the medical facility and damaged nearby homes.

The survivors have told Eyewitness News that government's reluctance to assist them is tantamount to their lives being ruined.

Rose Mashaba, an elderly woman whose two children and daughter-in-law were killed in the explosion, said the incident has had a serious financial impact on her life.

"We don't have an income as those kids were the breadwinners. Now we are stuck...sometimes our lights are off because we can't pay the municipality. We are not surviving...we dont have money at all."

Elvis and Bernadine Philander, a couple that lives near the scene of the explosion, both suffered burns on parts of their bodies.

"I feel that they neglected us big time. I believe there should have been more help from the government's side," said Elvis.

"If we got support from them, it could have been much easier for us," added Bernadine.

The couple were recently approached by lawyers who want to launch a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the survivors.