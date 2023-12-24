Cele urges KwaMashu residents to lead when it comes to protecting their own

The minister visited the Bridge City Mall on Saturday, which was left empty and completely destroyed during the July 2021 unrest, urging communities to ensure history did not repeat itself.

DURBAN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele urged residents of KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal to lead from the front when it came to protecting their own and local infrastructure.

This followed the minister’s visit to the Bridge City Mall, which was looted during the July 2021 unrest.

The mall, situated in KwaMashu, also caters to neighbouring communities, including Inanda and Ntuzuma.

During the unrest, it was left empty and completely destroyed.

The Bridge City Mall was one of the worst affected by the 2021 looting, leaving thousands struggling, as they had no other nearby alternative to purchase goods.

People could not even head to the neighbouring Phoenix, where racial tension flared up, and 36 people were killed.

During his visit to the mall on Sunday, Cele urged communities to ensure history did not repeat itself.

Cele vowed that the alleged July unrest instigators, who are yet to stand trial, would be punished harshly.