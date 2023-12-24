Cape Town residents warned not to dump waste

The City of Cape Town says illegal disposal of waste in communities is not only bad for the environment but also imposes a health risk on community members.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians have been warned against illegal dumping over the festive season period.

The City of Cape Town said the illegal disposal of waste in communities is not only bad for the environment but also imposes a health risk on community members.

The City's Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management Grant Twigg encouraged communities to dump litter in designated areas.

"Residents are encouraged to start their own community gardens and reduce dumping sites within their areas. As

the city, we are always eager to partner with communities and individuals on these initiatives."

Residents who want to reduce dumping in their areas can contact the Solid Waste department at solidwaste.events@capetown.gov.za