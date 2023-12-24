Cape Town residents urged to report fire flare-ups

This appeal comes after wildfires ripped through the Cape Peninsula vegetation last week.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is urging members of the public to alert authorities should they notice fire flare-ups in their area.

This appeal comes after wildfires ripped through various areas of the Cape Peninsula vegetation this week.

The metro said the fires, which affected Simon's Town and surrounds, had been completely contained but fire-fighters continue to monitor potential flare-ups.

READ: Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

According to the city, the current hotpots for flare-ups are Simon's Town and Glencairn Expressway in Fishhoek.

The City's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the SA Weather Service was warned of very hot temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds over the next few days that could result in the development of runaway bush fires.

"We appeal to the public to please be mindful of these warnings and to be incredibly alert when dealing with open flames or any flammable substances."