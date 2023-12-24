ACSA apologises for baggage chaos at OR Tambo International Airport

The baggage sorting system at the OR Tambo International Airport failed on Saturday, resulting in thousands of passengers being left without their luggage and essential belongings.

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has issued an apology to travelers who did not receive their baggage when they arrived at domestic airports.

Bags had to be sent on later flights with airlines arranging to get them delivered to passengers.

ACSA said the system has stabilised, but further investigations into the root cause of the incident are underway.

It further advised travellers to arrive early at airports across the country to allow sufficient passenger processing time.