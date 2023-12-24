2,500 people arrested for public drinking across SA since festive season began

In a festive season update, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said that since 15 October, 4,488 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - Two thousand five hundred people were arrested for public drinking across the country since the start of the festive season.

Cele said it’s alarming that some people chose to drink and drive.

He said police are working to crack down on motorists who didn’t obey the rules of the road.