Simon’s Town wildfires contained, says CoCT Disaster Risk Management

Areas hit hard by the four-day massive blaze include the Cape Peninsula, which covers Simon's Town, Fish Hoek, and Glencairn.

Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder
Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder
23 December 2023 11:49

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management said firefighters have managed to contain the wildfires at Simon's Town on Saturday morning.

Residents who were evacuated will now be able to return to their homes.

The metro said it was also considering reopening closed routes between Cape Point, Simon's Town, and Glencairn.

"At Miller's Point, Partridge Point, as well as Smitswinkel, crews with hand tools are monitoring the situation,” said Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“All the other divisions have been withdrawn from the area. On the Glencairn Expressway front, crews are monitoring for any flare-ups. This will result in considerably fewer resources required on the scene, and there is no aerial support required as yet."

Timeline

