Over 300 suspected illegal miners arrested across Gauteng over 5 days

The alleged criminals, who were traced through a multidisciplinary team, were arrested during Operation Shanela in Primrose, Boksburg, Cleveland, and Kagiso.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 300 suspected illegal miners have been arrested across Gauteng over the past five days.

Police said the alleged criminals were handcuffed during Operation Shanela in Primrose, Boksburg, Cleveland, and Kagiso.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a multidisciplinary team worked together to trace the suspects.

“A multidisciplinary operation consisting of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Labour, and other law enforcement agencies descended on Primrose and Boksburg in the Ekurhuleni district, Cleveland in the Johannesburg district, and Kagiso in the Westrand district where illegal mining is rife.”

Masondo said weapons and other items were confiscated.

“High-calibre firearms, which include AK-47 rifles, were recovered. A substantial number of tools used for illegal mining, including gas cylinders, generators, and explosives, were seized. Illegal mining sites were disrupted and dismantled.”