Load shedding to remain suspended until Friday, says Eskom

Eskom announced that load shedding would continue to be suspended for an additional week, which would mark the longest reprieve from rolling power cuts since October.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can look forward to a stable supply of power for the Christmas long weekend.

On Friday, Eskom announced that load shedding would continue to be suspended for an additional week.

The ailing power utility has managed to keep the lights on since 14 December.

The extension marks the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since early October.

Although the reprieve suggests that there have been improvements to the utility's systems, the national grid remains unpredictable.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they were keeping a close eye on the system.

“[Due to] lower demand, as well as sufficient emergence reserves, load shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday [29 December] at 4 pm.”

It remains unclear how long the reprieve will last.