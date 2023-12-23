KZN community calls for harsh punishment for man accused of killing mom & sister

A community leader said men like Elias Mkhize, who is accused of fatally shooting the pair before decapitating them, had no place in society.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal community of Mid Illovo called for a harsh punishment for the man accused of killing his mother and sister.

Elias Mkhize made his first appearance before the Richmond Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is accused of fatally shooting the pair before decapitating them.

During Mkhize's appearance, the Mid Illovo residents were outside court calling for justice for the brutally murdered women.

Residents said they now lived in fear because of this gruesome murder.

Community leader Mmeli Ngcobo said men like Mkhize had no place in society.

“We do not think that people of such nature deserve to live with us in our society. We strongly believe that the arm of the law will expedite the process of arresting such criminals and bring confidence and safety to the community.”

The accused is expected to return to court in January as police are still investigating and he also has to secure legal representation for himself.