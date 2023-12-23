Her music 'healed the nation': Record label founder TK Nciza at Zahara's funeral

Co-founder of recording label TS Records TK Nciza was speaking at the funeral service of the multi-award-winning singer in East London on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Late afro soul star Zahara healed the nation with her music.

That was the sentiment of co-founder of recording label TS Records TK Nciza at the funeral service of the multi-award-winning singer in East London on Saturday.

The Loliwe hitmaker passed away in a Johannesburg hospital almost two weeks ago after being admitted there late last month.

READ: Zahara's siblings hail her as fierce fighter: 'She kept telling us not to worry'

Ncisa said Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mtutukana, created relateable music and gave people hope.

"It's 2011, we drop the album. Unkown artist, no artist is selling 20 thousand copies. Within two weeks, we were sitting on 100 thousand. It was a spiritual album. It spoke to people's hearts."

READ: Afropop darling Zahara to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape Saturday morning

The South African Music Industry Council's Vusi Leeuw told mourners said Zahara's first album saved the industry.

"Every year, the industry struggles to make sure that they keep people buying and believing in their product and her album did exactly that."