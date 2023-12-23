Four people, including a child, die in another fatal crash in Mpumalanga

The latest incident took place on the R23 between Standerton and Val when a minibus taxi collided head on with a sedan, bringing the number of lives lost on the province’s roads on Saturday to 13.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another fatal crash in Mpumalanga where four people, including a child, have died.

Nine other road users died in two major separate crashes in the early hours of the morning.

Community Safety Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the latest incident took place on the R23 between Standerton and Val.

“This happened in a head-on collision that occurred between a minibus taxi and a sedan. The deceased were occupants in the sedan, and they include the driver. They are three male adults and one child. The driver of the taxi sustained serious injuries and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

Mmusi said the cause of the crash was not yet clear.

“However, dangerous overtaking and disregard for the rules cannot be ruled out. Motorists are once again called on to use the road with great caution.”

N3 TOLL ROUTE EXPERIENCING MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

There are two active incidents causing major disruptions and delays on the N3 Toll Route.

The N3 Toll Concession said a truck is on fire near Estcourt, while emergency services are attending to a multiple vehicle crash in the Balgowan vicinity.

The concession said motorists should expect delays as recovery and cleanup operations are underway.

It said it recorded more than 2,000 vehicles passing through an hour southbound and 1,200 northbound.