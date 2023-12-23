Fighting a gloomy Christmas: How two orphanages scramble to make a difference

Times are tough for two orphanages trying to foster a sense of hope in the children they care for. And as much as Christmas can be a magical time, they too feel the strain of the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG – The true magic of Christmas lies in the spirit of giving, in creating families where none existed before, and in fostering a world where every child knows the joy of being cherished and valued.

This rings true all year round for two orphanages doing their best to show the children inhabiting them that there is hope.

But the festive season also brings about uncertainty for these Johannesburg-based organisations, who try their best to provide everyday basics with a touch of enchantment during this time.

THUTHUZELA AID COMMUNITY CENTRE – THE TRUE MEANING OF CARING THROUGH SHARING

In the quiet corners of the Thuthuzela Aid Community Centre, where the walls echo with resilient laughter, there resides a family like no other.

This Christmas, the orphans of Thuthuzela will celebrate amidst the warmth of their own unique family—one forged not by blood, but by a bond that transcends the traditional definition of kinship.

At Thuthuzela, a haven for those who have faced life's harshest storms at an early age, the 15 children have come together to form everlasting bonds. Each child, with a story of resilience etched in their eyes, has found in one another a confidante, a playmate, and a pillar of support.

Founder of Thuthuzela Aid Centre, Lizzy Monyela, explained to Eyewitness News the reason why she started the centre, and why it is an important pillar to have in the community.

“I started the centre back in 2005, because I know the pain of not having parents, of not being loved, and of going hungry for days on end - not because there was no food, but because the person who was supposed to take care of me deemed it unfit for me to eat. I started the centre because I wanted to provide shelter for those in need. I was sexually assaulted many times growing up, and I never want another child to experience the pain I felt.”

Monyela said she used her pain as fuel to continue her calling to help those in need. She also assists the community if they need help. She has a daycare centre but, on occasion, children from around the community show up unannounced.

Thuthuzela Aid Centre's kitchen has seen better days. The orphanage cares indiscriminately for any child in need. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News

Cupboards held together by string in one of the rooms of the Thuthuzela Aid Centre. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News

Regardless, with the little she has, she feeds them, and shares donations sent to Thuthuzela with other orphanages around Alexandra and Sandton.

In a world where materialism often overshadows the essence of the festive season, the children at Thuthuzela serve as a touching reminder of the importance of counting one's blessings.

Interacting with and observing these children instils a profound sense of how they've come to cherish the importance of companionship, love, and the fleeting yet precious moments that fill life with meaning.

Their resilience becomes a beacon of inspiration for those of us who might inadvertently take our families, homes, and privileges for granted.

In the spirit of the season, it is possible to give back, simply by turning our hearts and thoughts toward those who have found solace and companionship in the most unexpected of places.

SIYAKHUBONGA ORPHANAGE – HOPING FOR A BETTER CHRISTMAS, AND FUTURE

Not far from where Thuthuzela Care Centre lies another orphanage called Siyakhubonga Orphanage, a sanctuary for children grappling with the harsh realities of life.

Siyakhubonga, meaning 'We Thank You' in IsiZulu, takes on a profound significance here as the home stands as a testament to gratitude amidst adversity.

Founder of Siyakhubonga, 65-year-old Queen Peterson, is a woman with a heart as vast as the challenges she faces.

A pillar of strength for the children under her care, in a world where funding for orphanages is scarce, Peterson relies on sheer determination, love, and the bare minimum to provide a semblance of normalcy for the nine children who call the orphanage home.

The orphanage is a testament to the power of resilience, where the pursuit of happiness is never a given. Government support is minimal, and the financial struggle is palpable, but Peterson soldiers on, ensuring that the children have a roof over their heads and food on their plates. The insufficient grant money and sporadic handouts from the community are the lifelines that keep Siyakhubonga standing.

Peterson told Eyewitness News some of the challenges the orphanage face.

“We would like assistance with food because it’s so expensive and there are so many children. It becomes a struggle. I would like help with beds because their beds are broken, and bedding and blankets. Come winter, the cold is unforgiving. We don’t have a stove; we cook with a two-plate stove because it's all we can afford.”

Despite a cramped kitchen setup, Queen Peterson does what she can to provide for those in her care. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News

A bedroom in the Siyakhubonga orphanage. Here, children always have a place to go to seek refuge from the outside. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News

Siyakhubonga orphanage's stove is out of commission, with the centre forced to cook with a two-plate stove. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News

As the festive season approaches, Peterson and the children of Siyakhubonga are hoping for a brighter celebration. They hold onto the belief that generous hearts in the community and benevolent organisations will extend their hands to make this Christmas a memorable one. The warmth of a shared meal and the joy of new clothes are not just luxuries, but symbols of hope and dignity for these children.

Last Christmas cast a shadow of gloom over the orphanage. The children, already familiar with life's uncertainties, faced the season without the joy of new clothes and the abundance of festive meals.

In a heartfelt conversation, Peterson emphasised the pressing need for assistance, not only in the form of food, but also for school uniforms.

“At this point, we will appreciate anything that people give us, because we have nothing. There is no assistance or help too small. School shoes, socks, and school bags, and old clothes, we will take it.”