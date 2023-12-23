Go

Cele ends festive season inspections in KZN

The province has seen a spike in deadly shootings recently, including that of political and traditional leaders.

Police Minister Bheki Cele inspects a car being handed to community policing forum (CPF) structures in the Eastern Cape on 21 December 2023. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService
Police Minister Bheki Cele inspects a car being handed to community policing forum (CPF) structures in the Eastern Cape on 21 December 2023. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService
23 December 2023 09:12

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to lead the final leg of the annual festive season inspection roadshow in Kwazulu-Natal on Saturday.

The province has seen a spike in deadly shootings recently, including that of political and traditional leaders.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the minister's visit was to ensure that police were well equipped with resources to fight crime.

"The visits form part of efforts by the SAPS to channel resources to areas where they are most needed," she said.

READ: Cele cautions against politicising service delivery

Themba said additional deployments would also avert security threats.

"The policing interventions will enable the police to decisively deal with crime and any security threats this holiday season and beyond."

READ: Cele pleased with police visibility in the Western Cape amid festive season

Thousands of officers have been deployed across the country this festive season.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA