Cele ends festive season inspections in KZN

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to lead the final leg of the annual festive season inspection roadshow in Kwazulu-Natal on Saturday.

The province has seen a spike in deadly shootings recently, including that of political and traditional leaders.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the minister's visit was to ensure that police were well equipped with resources to fight crime.

"The visits form part of efforts by the SAPS to channel resources to areas where they are most needed," she said.

Themba said additional deployments would also avert security threats.

"The policing interventions will enable the police to decisively deal with crime and any security threats this holiday season and beyond."

Thousands of officers have been deployed across the country this festive season.