Afropop darling Zahara to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape Saturday morning

As friends, family, fans, and the music fraternity still try to come to grips with her passing, South African musician Zahara will be buried in East London on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, will be laid to rest after a service at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old singer died in a Johannesburg hospital last week after she was admitted earlier in December.

On Friday, a second memorial service was held in East London with members of the provincial government attending the service.

READ MORE:

Music producer Mojalefa Thebe said everyone should be allowed to mourn the music sensation, regardless of the nature of the relationship towards the end.

"There are parts of her journey that we would not be celebrating if it was not for the people that worked hard and supported her in her journey."

Thebe said Zahara's music will continue to live on.