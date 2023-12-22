Spar Group to phase out long-term exclusive lease agreements at shopping centres

Phasing out long-term exclusive lease agreements in shopping centres across South Africa makes Spar the third retailer to reduce its dominance in the supermarket sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Leading grocery retailer, the Spar Group, has agreed to phase out long-term exclusive lease agreements in shopping centres across South Africa, making it the third retailer to reduce its dominance in the supermarket sector.

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed a consent agreement between the Competition Commission and the Spar Group.

Exclusive lease agreements in grocery retail typically give a tenant, like a national supermarket chain, the exclusive right to operate in a specific shopping centre, excluding other grocery retailers.

The competition watchdog said the evergreen contracts impacted competition in the grocery sector and left consumers with limited options.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said similar agreements were made with Shoprite and Pick n Pay.

“We put to an end long-term exclusive agreements that existed for a number of years. This order means that the Spar Group is now the third retailer in the South African grocery retail market to root out what has been the exclusive lease agreement which, obviously, were in prohibition of the Competition Act.”