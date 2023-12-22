Residents in limbo: How long will the gift of lights and water last?

While load shedding remains suspended for another week, and water systems appear stable, it is unclear how long the reprieve will last.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses are expected to remain on tenterhooks this festive season as they place their bets on consistent water and stable electricity supplies.

While load shedding remains suspended for another week - which will mark the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October - it is unclear how long the reprieve will last.

Eskom has extended its gains as the power utility keeps the lights on for a second consecutive week.

The troubled power provider extended its load shedding suspension amid improved generation capacity and lower demand as industries shut their doors for the festive season.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena confirmed that businesses planning to keep their doors open on Christmas can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Load shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 16:00. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”

Meanwhile, many Johannesburg residents are in for an extra treat as water systems remain stable.

Despite a positive outlook from Eskom and Johannesburg Water, however, both utilities said they remained optimistically cautious.