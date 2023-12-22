Mpumalanga highlighted as potential accident hotspot going into Christmas period

The provisional festive season road statistics, released by the Transport Department on Friday, show that the province recorded the fourth highest road deaths since the first of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - As a connecting area to two countries and four provinces Mpumalanga has been highlighted as a potential accident hotspot going into the Christmas period.

The provisional festive season road statistics, which were released by the Transport Department on Friday afternoon, showed that the province recorded the fourth highest road deaths since the first of this month.

ALSO READ:

For the period in review, Mpumalanga had 81 fatalities on the roads, representing a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Transport MEC Vusi Shongwe said while the number of crashes in the province decreased, the death toll was higher due to mass casualties caused by the overcrowding of vehicles.

“But nevertheless, we are not in despair, we are going to ensure we monitor our roads and try to protect the lives of our people.”

Shongwe said they expect high volumes over the next few days of people going past Mpumalanga to Mozambique and Esatwini.

"So people will be going as well to those particular areas, and the excitement as well of drivers during this time [is] why we need to monitor all the necessary roads on our province.”