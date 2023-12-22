Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court

The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing Gugulethu crime activist, Lulama Dinginto, is expected to appear before a magistrate in Athlone on Friday.

Last week, the police identified 35-year-old Lungile Madolo as a person of interest.

He was apparently on the run to the Eastern Cape when he was nabbed in an operation in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday.

Lulama Dinginto served as the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu community policing forum at the time of her death.

It's believed the person responsible for her murder visited her a few days prior to her murder.

It's also understood that Dinginto received death threats.

Political parties and civil society organisations have called on the police to do all they can to ensure all those who may be responsible for her murder are brought to book.