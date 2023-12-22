KZN police issue stern warning against breaking the law over festive season

On Thursday, several motorists were arrested for breaking road rules and regulations. This as KZN police conducted operations in various parts of the province.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned that police would not be easy on those who were intent on breaking the law.

Police conducted operations in various parts of the province, including busy roads as the festive season kicked off.

While some were deployed at tourism hotspots, others conducted stop and searches.

On Thursday, several motorists were arrested for breaking road rules and regulations.

Most notably, a suspect arrested for traffic violations was also in possession of R90,000 in cash.

[HAPPENING NOW] Police have just arrested a male suspect driving a car that is not road worthy with cash amounting to R 90 000. When asked, he told the police the money is for Christmas clothes.



Police have also seized his licensed firearm. pic.twitter.com/WBDZ2FMAyc ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2023

Mkhwanazi warned there would be no mercy for criminals.

“For those that are breaking the law, expect the full might of law the come down hard on you.”

Mkhwanazi urged communities to also help police to fight crime by reporting suspicious activity.