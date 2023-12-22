KZN man who allegedly shot & decapitated his mother and sister expected in court

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunde, said that they responded to a shooting incident in Sigodini, Mid Illovo, in the early hours of Wednesday morning to find the two women’s decapitated bodies lying in a pool of blood.

JOHANNESBURG - A 51-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man is set to make his first appearance in the Richmond Magistrates Court on Friday, after allegedly killing and beheading his mother and sister.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunde, said that they responded to a shooting incident in Sigodini, Mid Illovo, in the early hours of Wednesday morning to find the two women’s decapitated bodies lying in a pool of blood.

He said that their heads were subsequently discovered in a pit latrine.

"The knife, which was used to cut off the heads, was also recovered. The shooting was witnessed by a 12-year-old girl, who escaped and alerted the neighbours. The suspect was later arrested and was found in an illegal possession of a firearm, believed to have been the weapon which was used in the commission of the crime."