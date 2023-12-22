GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates

Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they are making serious inroads in dismantling the organised crime syndicates behind illegal mining.

On Thursday, police ran disruptive operations at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg where they confiscated a large cache of gold refining equipment while on Wednesday, police with the help of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), managed to arrest hundreds of suspected illegal miners in Primrose.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.

"There is a lot of issues which we have to [address] but what is important, it has to be that effective, integrated, typical type of leadership or different type of governments agencies in order to address these things, it must not only be looking on the side of the police."