Gauteng traffic officials on high alert as holiday goers leave the province

Traffic volumes picked up at the start of the week, with thousands of vehicles clocking into various toll plazas on major routes, including the N1.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic officials remain on high alert as holiday goers make their way in and out of the province for the festive break.

Traffic volumes picked up at the start of the week - with thousands of vehicles clocking into various toll plazas on major routes, including the N1.

ALSO READ:

Increased congestion is also expected at public transport hubs across the province.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to practice road safety as the city remained one of the hotspots for fatal crashes.

“We know that driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, excessive speeding, and distracted driving are some of the biggest concerns. So, we are advising motorists to adhere to all the rules of the road and to avoid all those types of driver behaviours. But most importantly, try to drive as early as possible and try avoiding driving at night.”

At the same time, the N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra called for extra caution along the route between Gauteng and KZN.

"We have unfortunately recorded a number of crashes since the beginning of the festive season, and it is pretty much in line with what we recorded previously. Fortunately, there’s been nothing that’s caused massive disruptions to traffic, but the weather services have issued an advisory for the potential of thunderstorms affecting the road. That will contribute to dangerous driving conditions.”