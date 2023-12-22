Gauteng Education Dept says it won't take sides in teen rape case

The Gauteng Education Department has cautioned the public to treat this case with care, as the victim and her two alleged rapists are all minors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it will not take sides in a case in which a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenage boys in Midrand.

Three boys were initially arrested on Wednesday.

But on Thursday, the State withdrew charges against one of them during their first appearances in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

It’s understood the victim was taken to a private park in a gated community where she was sexually violated.

On Thursday, the department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, announced that all of them had been signed up for psycho-social assistance.

But he said that he remains concerned that all their identities had been revealed on social media.

"We will always support our children until the court decides otherwise. You're innocent until proven otherwise. So the support will not be that of the victim only."

The two suspects charged with rape will remain in custody until their second court appearance next week.