'A pause is necessary': 2024 elections should be postponed, says Pali Lehohla

In a recent interview, the former statistician-general proposed something akin to the Codesa talks before heading to the polls, and said South Africa’s people should be involved.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla says South Africa needs to press “pause” before heading to the polls again.

In a recent interview with Daily Maverick, Lehohla said he believed the upcoming 2024 elections should be postponed.

This is for South Africans to have “frank conversations about the country they want to build and live in”.

Speaking to 702’s Ray White on Friday morning, Lehohla said the situation in the country has gotten so bad that “a pause is necessary”.

"The growth of the economy is in its worst position today. Unemployment is heightened. Lawlessness is our daily bread. Violence is at its highest. The position of South Africa in the world of nations has declined. Perhaps a moment that is very, very crucial - which is an election - requires that we pause as a nation to ask ourselves: What is it that South Africa should be?"

Lehohla proposed something akin to the Convention for a Democratic South Africa, or Codesa, talks, and said the country’s people should be involved.

"And I think this is where we have actually misstepped - we have jockeys that are coming to society with a construct of a horse and they say: 'Vote for me, I’m a jockey and here is my horse'… You need the society to construct the horse, and then go and search for a jockey whose bum best fits the saddle of that horse."