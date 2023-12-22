Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.

JOHANNESBURG - Lights will stay on this Christmas, with Eskom announcing that load shedding will remain suspended for yet another week.

Despite improvements over the past few weeks, the country is not in the clear yet.

"Eskom would like to announce that due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 16:00. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.