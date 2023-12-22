Lulama Dinginto's alleged killer no stranger to the law, says Bheki Cele

Thirty-five-year-old Lungile Madolo, who is accused of her brutal killing, was arrested in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday, and has housebreaking and murder charges racked against him.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the man linked to the murder of crime activist Lulama Dinginto is no stranger to the law.

Dinginto was shot multiple times inside her Gugulethu home about two weeks ago.

He appeared at the Athlone Magistrates on Friday on charges of murder and housebreaking with the intent to commit murder.

He appeared at the Athlone Magistrates on Friday on charges of murder and housebreaking with the intent to commit murder.

Cele described Madolo as a dangerous criminal with a long criminal rap sheet dating back to 2008.

"The guy twice has been sentenced to five years for housebreaking. Also, he was supposed to appear in court somewhere in January for murder. He was also supposed to appear in January for housebreaking. He was sentenced to seven years in 2018 for housebreaking."

The minister says he hopes Madolo will get a harsher punishment this time.

"We're appealing to the other segment of the JCPS [Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster], the prosecution, the magistrates, and correctional services, to take those dangerous people out of the circulation."