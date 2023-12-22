Devolving of police powers the police minister's responsibilities - WC MEC Allen

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele distanced himself, saying the devolution of policing powers doesn't fall under his department.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape MEC for community safety and police oversight, Reagen Allen, says the minister of police, Bheki Cele, has the responsibility to devolve policing powers under the Police Act.

This after Cele distanced himself saying the devolution of policing powers doesn't fall under his department.

Speaking at the funeral of the slain Gugulethu community policing forum deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, last week, the police minister insisted that it was the minister of justice who dealt with constitutional matters.

"They know what to do, they know it's not going to happen, for them, it's just to make noise and they made to be their target. Maybe if you shouted 'Cele!' you are heard better and they must stop that. What we need to do now is to fight crime. Even the resources, they get more than anybody."

To which MEC Allen responded: "The national minister is seeking to deflect. Reliance could be placed on the provisions of Section 99, read with Section 206, of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to assign to the relevant provincial ministers such powers and functions contained in the South African Police Service (SAPS) Act, 1995."