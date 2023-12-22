CT fires: City's disaster management urges residents to be ready for evacuation

Fires started near Cape Point this week earlier this week, and have been raging on for at least 72 hours.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management teams are urging residents in areas affected by fire to be ready for evacuation as the situation remains unpredictable.



A large section of the Cape Peninsula is currently affected by fires, including areas like Cape Point, Simon's Town, Fishhoek, Glencairn, Evergreen Estate, and Stonehaven Estate.

No major incidents of damage to property or injuries have been reported at this stage, however, pet owners are being advised to find alternative accommodation for their furry friends.

The city's disaster management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said all residents needed to be on standby, and have been advised to pack a 'go' bag in the event of an evacuation.

"Items to consider for a ‘go’ bag are any prescription medication and spectacles, important documentation, your cellphone and charger, a change of clothing, personal hygiene items and infant formula if you have young children in the home. Please also have due regard for your pets, and make alternative sheltering arrangements for them if need be."