Constitution needs tightening for more accountability from leaders - Lehohla

JOHANNESBURG - Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla says South Africa’s Constitution needs "tightening" to encourage increased responsiveness and accountability from our leaders.

Lehohla has recently suggested postponing the upcoming 2024 elections for South Africans to have "frank conversations", akin to the CODESA talks, around their vision for the country.

When it comes to the issues around, for example, economic growth and crime that are plaguing the country at the moment, he’s described the situation as having become "so bad that a pause is necessary".

He said there were "fundamental leakages" in our system.

"Even in Parliament, they can’t hold political parties to account and this has been said and stated by no less than three judges and chief justices of our country where this failure is very apparent. So we have these fundamental leakages in our system that desires one thing but acts differently. And our instruments do not align to what is desired in the Constitution. So yes, there has to be tightening in the Constitution."