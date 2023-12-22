COCT records an increase in wildfires since October

Maximum resources have been deployed to the fires that have already ravaged several hectares.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town fire teams have had a busy start to the local fire season.

The metro said it recorded an increase in wildfires since October.

Crews are currently battling two firefronts in the southern peninsula.

Maximum resources have been deployed to the fires that have already ravaged several hectares.

On Thursday night at least 97 families were advised to evacuate the Stonehaven Estate after wind conditions changed and the flames started threatening properties.

The city's Jermaine Carelse said the start of the second fire along the Glencairn Expressway was suspicious.

"Crews were faced with extremely challenging conditions overnight, dealing with both the Simon's Town and the Glencairn fires. The wind picked up considerably and the Simon's Town fire spread over the mountain and is now above Misty Cliffs and Scarborough. At the same time, a vegetation fire was reported along the Glencairn Expressway and quickly gained momentum and was headed towards Stonehaven and Evergreen estates. Drones were deployed to help guide crews on the ground."

He added crews have had their hands full since the start of the fire season.

"It's extremely dry and this is a testament to the summer we have had. This started in October, however, we have experienced an increase in these vegetation fires."