'Project 10,000' is helping: Cele pleased with Western Cape police visibility

The Police Minister on Friday assessed the effectiveness of the South African Police Service’s festive season safety operational plans in the Western Cape, saying that he was happy with what he had seen so far.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele led the police's annual festive season inspection roadshow in the Western Cape on Friday, starting with a visit to the Cape Town railway station.

Cele was assessing the effectiveness of the South African Police Service’s festive season safety operational plans alongside national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

The minister said he was happy with what he had seen so far.

"One thing that has made me happy is the visibility. I think the 'Project 10,000' is really helping us. Even here, we find the young ones moving those that come from the college - which has been one of the cries. It has been a serious dry season for the visibility."

Cele has already done an oversight in Gauteng, as well as the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal is next in line over the long weekend.