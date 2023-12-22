Case against man accused of killing Lulama Dinginto postponed

Lungile Madolo made a brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday morning, and his case was postponed to 29 December for bail information, and for his private attorney to be in court.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the man accused of killing Gugulethu crime activist, Lulama Dinginto, has been postponed until next week Friday.

Lungile Madolo made a brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He was arrested during an operation in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday while travelling to Cape Town.

He's facing charges of murder and housebreaking with the intent to commit murder.

Dinginto, who served as the Gugulethu community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson, was shot and killed inside her home about two weeks ago.

Surrounded by heavily armed policemen, Madolo emerged from the holding cells wearing a black top and black jeans.

The court was packed with members of the media, police top brass, families of both the deceased and the accused, as well as CPF members.

Among the police top brass were Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale, and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Cele described the accused as a career criminal who does not deserve to be part of society.

“He’s got about 12 cases this guy, some withdrawn, some cases so-called not enough evidence and all that, but he continues to do damage.”

Madolo’s case has been postponed to 29 December for bail information and for his private attorney to be in court.