Case against KZN man accused of decapitating mother and sister postponed

Due to the absence of his legal aid and further investigations needing to be conducted, the matter against Elias Mkhize has been postponed to next month.

PLEASE NOTE: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his mother and sister has made his first court appearance in the Richmond Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Elias Mkhize is charged with double murder and the possession of an illegal firearm.

The state said the 51-year-old man beheaded his mother and sister shortly after he fatally shot the pair.

But due to the absence of his legal aid and further investigations needing to be conducted, the matter has been postponed to next month.

Mkhize is accused of shooting and killing his own mother and sister in the Mid-Illovo area on Wednesday afternoon.

It's alleged he decapitated them, with the two women's heads later discovered by the police in a pit toilet.

Community member Mmeli Ngcongo was among the few who went to the scene after the incident.

“We all went to the scene, shocked as we were, and we found the community and the family that was still traumatised, as we found two bodies still lying outside the house and their heads were cut off.”

The motive of the heinous crime remains unknown.

The matter will return to court 25 January 2024 as further investigations continue.