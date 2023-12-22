Angelo informal settlement residents say illegal mining situation has worsened

Between the heavily armed zama zamas and the ground sinking beneath them due to illegal mining, residents of the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg say they are living in a nightmare.

It’s only been six months since an accidental gas leak from suspected zama zamas led to the death of 17 people in the settlement.

Following the incident, police vowed to crack down on crime in the area.

However, at an imbizo on Thursday, residents said that matters had only gotten worse.

Bongiwe Panyapanya said that the Angelo informal settlement was run by zama zamas, with community leaders either being silenced or killed and female teenagers under the constant threat of sexual assault.

Panyapanya said that she would take her kids and move somewhere else if she had the means.

"No ambulances come here, even if you are sick, injured or on the verge of death and the people who scared off the ambulances are the zama zamas."

Another resident, Solly Nonyane, said the cycle of poverty had seen young boys in the settlement turn towards illegal mining.

"Our leaders must get close to us to close that gap of that challenge because definitely when it goes this way, it shows we have something that needs to be sorted out.”

Nonyane said that as long as there were high levels of unemployment, the problem would persist.