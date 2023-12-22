ANCWL urges parents to educate their children about GBV and sexual offences

This follows the case of a 15-year-old girl who was raped allegedly by teenage boys in Midrand on Sunday. The league's spokesperson, Sarah Mokwebo said the incident proves that more needs to be done to address GBV and sexual offences.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has urged parents to educate their children about gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual offences prevalent in the country.

They are accused of taking the teen to a private park at a residential estate in Midrand on Sunday where they allegedly gang-raped her.

Three teens were arrested but the State has withdrawn charges against one of the three following their first appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The incident went viral on social media, including video clips of the suspects explaining their version of events.

The league's spokesperson, Sarah Mokwebo, said this incident proved that more needed to be done to address GBV and sexual offences.

"It's quite overwhelming, I think first and foremost the fact that it's kids involved. That is an indication of how systematic and deeply entrenched sexual violence is in our country.

"And also we're hearing reports of the parents hiding one of the suspects also shows that we are very far from a place where we're going to be able to hold each other accountable for the actions that we would have done."

