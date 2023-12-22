ANC KZN says double murder accused Mkhize should not be granted bail

Elias Mkhize, who is accused of killing his mother and sister, made his first appearance in the Richmond Magistrates Court on Friday on two counts of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says double murder accused Elias Mkhize should not be granted bail.

Mkhize, who is accused of killing his mother and sister, made his first appearance in the Richmond Magistrates Court on Friday on two counts of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

READ: KZN man who allegedly shot & decapitated his mother and sister expected in court

ANC KZN provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, along his party members, held a picket outside the court.

“It is a very painful tragedy that took place so inhumanely. We’ve just finished the 16 days of activism, yet we have a person who have the audacity to kill his biological mother and sister. It is terrible.”

He added that the accused should be kept behind bars for long.

“If you can kill your own mother, you are terrible, and you are not qualified to be called a male. It means you are shame, and such people don’t deserve bail.”

The state opposed bail in the matter due to the nature of the charges, and for the safety of witnesses.