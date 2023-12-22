A light in people's lives who used her music to heal: Zahara remembered

A second memorial service for the late musician took place at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday, where friends and family gathered to remember her.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkhuthukana, popularly known as Zahara, has been described as a person who used her music to heal the people around her.

A second memorial service for the late musician got underway at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday.

The _Loliwe _hitmaker died in hospital last week at the age of 36.

The music sensation has been described as a flower that brought light into people's lives.

Association of Independent Recording Companies chairperson Stanley Khoza shared fond memories of Mkhutukana to show how much she loved her family.

"I was given a mandate to stay with her until our transport arrived. When I went outside, she was gone. Cause Zahara loved her family. Instead of waiting for a car to pick us up, she had to find a means to get here quicker."

Zahara's friend and actress Lusanda Mbane urged friends, family and fans not to be sad, but instead to celebrate the life and legacy of the musician.

Music producer Mojalefa Thebe thanked those who continued to support multi-award-winning artist Zahara beyond her music career.

Speaking at the musician's memorial service, Thebe said while people should mourn her, she should also be celebrated.

"There were parts of her journey that we would not be celebrating if it was not for the people that worked hard and supported her in her journey."