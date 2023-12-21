WC traffic officers arrest over 200 people for drunken driving

In the last three weeks, Western Cape officers have taken 360 vehicles off the road and issued R30,000 in fines.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officers have arrested more than 200 people for driving under the influence of alcohol since the beginning of the month.

In the last three weeks, officers have also taken 360 vehicles off the road - and issued R30,000 in fines.

At least 100,000 vehicles have been stopped and checked.

As another long weekend approaches, Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has again urged road users to be more vigilant.

"The actions that can keep people alive on the roads are simple. Buckle up, check your vehicle and tyres, do not drink and drive, do not speed or take chances overtaking dangerously, stop and rest when tired or every 200km."

Mackenzie has also shared a message for diligent road users and officers who will be working over the festive period.

"I want to thank all the road users, people coming in and out of the Western Cape who abide by the rules of the road. I have a deep sense of gratitude to our traffic officers, our disaster management teams, local law enforcement and SAPS officials who have been working tirelessly."



An official mid-festive season road safety report for the province is expected to be released on Friday.