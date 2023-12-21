WC MEC Wenger praises private sector for helping to grow economy, create jobs

In the eight months between April and November 2023, more than 2,700 jobs were created for previously unemployed young people in key strategic sectors.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said 2023 was a year of jobs and growth in the province.

In the eight months between April and November, more than 2,700 jobs were created for previously unemployed young people in key strategic sectors.

Wenger said in just three of these sectors - tourism, clothing and business process outsourcing - nearly 160,000 jobs were created since 2021.

"This achievement has not happened by chance, and is the result of hard work, strategic support, and critical partnerships with the private sector to support and enable businesses to do what they do best – create jobs."

She said this was all thanks to great partnerships forged with the private sector.

"Together with the private sector, we are getting the most out of every cent of public funds by enabling job creation in the province. We will continue to work hard with our partners to invest in the right qualifications, skills, and experience for jobs available this year and in the future."