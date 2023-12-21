WC Agriculture MEC condemns ‘senseless’ murder of Van Rhynsdorp farmer

On Monday evening, 72-year-old Willem van der Westhuizen was stabbed to death, while his wife, Christine, was assaulted and left with minor injuries.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape’s Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, condemned the killing of a farmer and the assault of his wife in Van Rhynsdorp.

Seventy-two-year-old Willem van der Westhuizen, and his wife, Christine, were attacked by five suspects wearing balaclavas on Monday evening.

It's believed the suspects entered the elderly couple's Ronderug farmhouse through a back door.

The elderly man was stabbed to death and his wife suffered minor injuries.

Meyer urged the police to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators.

"It is a senseless murder because an attack on a farmer is an attack on the economy of the Western Cape. We will do everything in our power to bring justice to our farming and rural communities in the Western Cape."