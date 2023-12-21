Transport Dept 'trying everything' to curb long-haul bus attacks - Chikunga

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga's comments come against the backdrop of ongoing litigation between Intercape and the state, following a spate of incidents involving the company’s coaches in recent years.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said they were doing everything to curb attacks on long-haul buses but that they were working with limited resources.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda earlier this year ordered Chikunga’s department, together with various other state entities to put in place a plan to "provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers".

In the meantime, the police were also ordered to provide protection for Intercape buses in the province, which the court this week found they had failed to do, declaring them in contempt.

Speaking to 702’s Ray White on Thursday morning, Chikunga’s said security was the responsibility of the police.

"As the Department of Transport, we are responsible for safety but not security. The department responsible for security in South Africa is the SAPS [South African Police Service] in terms of the Constitution, so all we do is provide safety measures. But it will be very difficult for the Department of Transport to give itself the mandate it doesn't have."

She added that they were doing what they could with what they had but that they were constrained in terms of resources.

"Even the Eastern Cape, they can not have traffic officers that are accompanying one bus company, it’ll be very difficult. With due respect to the court order, we are trying everything we can do but within the means that we have."