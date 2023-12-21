'Takes two to tango': RTMC to go after corrupt officers, complicit motorists

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said it was not only targeting corrupt officers within its ranks but also the motorists who paid bribes.

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s road regulator said it is coming for both corrupt traffic officers and the motorists who pay them bribes.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has started running operations across the country in an effort to get rid of the rot within its ranks.

The corporation said in just under a week, it had laid criminal charges against eight of its officers in Newcastle and seven in Johannesburg.

READ: RTMC determined to crack down on drunk driving during festive season

Head of RTMC, Makhosini Msibi, said motorists who were complicit in these crimes would not be spared.

"Because you too, as a motorist, you have the responsibility to refuse to pay a bribe. Once you pay a bribe you are also an accomplice or a participant in the crime. It is on that basis that we will be arresting both the traffic officer and the driver because it takes two to tango."